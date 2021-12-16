Hazara and Tajik Women Against the Government of Taliban Suicide Bombers
Reading time: (Number of words: )
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Kabul Press: In recent weeks, hundreds of women from the Hazara and Tajik communities have marched and rallied in the streets of Kabul, asking for food, work, and liberty.
The return of the Taliban’s suicide bombers to power puts the whole country in a dark period, where they systematically violate the rights of non-Pashtuns, including the Hazara democracy lovers, and the rights of women. The government of the Taliban is formed only by men and primarily by the Pashtuns.
Many experts from non-Pashtun, including the Hazara, Tajik, and Uzbek, believe that the only solution to end long-term war is to establish the right of self-determination, either by a federal system or partition.
See More:
- Interview with Kamran Mir Hazar
- Exclusive Interview with Bashir Bakhtiari, famous Hazara Caricaturist, filmmaker and journalist
- Censorship in Afghanistan: Death to journalists
- Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama throwing democracy’s best friends in Afghanistan under the bus
- Hazaras are victims of the blame game in Afghanistan
- Hazaristan, South Turkestan and Khorasan are Safer Than Afghanistan for the World
- Hazara People Timeline (1890-2012): Victims of Genocide, Slavery, War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity
- Bloody attacks on Hazaras killed over 50 in Kabul and Mazar i Sharif!
- Hazara People Worldwide Protest: Canberra, The Hague, Toronto, Rome, Kabul, Quetta, Copenhagen, London, Oslo, Hamburg, Lahore, Karachi, Vienna, Auckland, Colorado, Hässleholm, Stockholm, Jakarta, Turin, Islamabad, New York, Daikundi, Bamiyan, Malmö and Brussels
- Worldwide protest of Hazara people against genocide starts from Quetta, Daikundi, Bamiyan, Malmö and Brussels!
- Back to the primitive past: Pashtuns stoning, trampling with horses and burning their victims with impunity
- No Better Subject than “Afshar Massacre” for Angelina Jolie’s New Movie in Afghanistan
- Mullah Omar Farman Plans to Destroy the Hazara Cultural and Historical Monument of the Buddahs of Bamiyan
- Hazara People International Network Strongly Condemns the Racial Discrimination Against the Hazara Artists Applied by the Minister of Information and Culture and the President of National Gallery of Afghanistan
- Hazaras’ Worldwide Protest Continues: Helsinki Conference, on Hazaras
- Mission Hazaras: Target Killing Accomplished
- Worldwide Protest 2012: Canberra, Australia
- Why Hazaras are being targeted, due to their Religion or Race?