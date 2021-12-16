Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Human Rights > Hazara and Tajik Women Against the Government of Taliban Suicide (...)

Hazara and Tajik Women Against the Government of Taliban Suicide Bombers

[en]Kabul Press - News[fa]کابل پرس خبری
Tuesday 28 December 2021

Reading time: (Number of words: )

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Kabul Press: In recent weeks, hundreds of women from the Hazara and Tajik communities have marched and rallied in the streets of Kabul, asking for food, work, and liberty.
The return of the Taliban’s suicide bombers to power puts the whole country in a dark period, where they systematically violate the rights of non-Pashtuns, including the Hazara democracy lovers, and the rights of women. The government of the Taliban is formed only by men and primarily by the Pashtuns.
Many experts from non-Pashtun, including the Hazara, Tajik, and Uzbek, believe that the only solution to end long-term war is to establish the right of self-determination, either by a federal system or partition.

See More:

Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook

[en]Kabul Press - News[fa]کابل پرس خبری

View online :

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

Women Against Single Gender and Single Ethnic Government of Suicide Bombers

Thursday 16 December 2021 , [en]Kabul Press - News[fa]کابل پرس خبری

The Government of Single Ethnic and Single Gender - So-Called Afghanistan

Wednesday 8 December 2021 , [en]Kabul Press - News[fa]کابل پرس خبری

Hazara Refugees: UNHCR Ignores Them, Indonesian Authority Censor

Tuesday 7 December 2021 , [en]Kabul Press - News[fa]کابل پرس خبری

Lastests

Taliban Displace Hazara and Uzbek by Force to Settle Pashtuns on Their Lands

Tuesday 30 November 2021 , [en]Kabul Press - News[fa]کابل پرس خبری

Taliban Fire on the Buddhas of Hazaristan in Bamyan

Thursday 25 November 2021 , [en]Kabul Press - News[fa]کابل پرس خبری

An Appeal to the World Concerning the Dire Situation of the Hazara Ethnic Group in Afghanistan

Tuesday 23 November 2021 , [en]Kabul Press - News[fa]کابل پرس خبری

Protest

Munich: Protest Against Afghan Nazism and Fascism

Sunday 22 December 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans