Kabul: Protest of Hazara Women Against Hazara Genocide
Today, dozens of the Hazara women rally on the streets of Kabul to protest against the ongoing Hazara genocide. Reports, videos, and photos circulated on social media show that the Pashtun Taliban, who primarily targeted the Hazara and committed systematic crimes against them, fired on Hazara protesters.
UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul helping establish accurate record of college attack in #Hazara neighbourhood.
Latest UN figures show at least 35 killed & 82 hurt. Majority of casualties are girls & young women.
All names need documenting & remembering & justice must be done.
On the other side, the local and international media covering the news related to the protest of the Hazara women have ignored their identity by calling them Afghan, a fake identity that, in addition to genocide, leads to destroying the identity, culture, and history of the Hazara.
Racist hatred against #Hazara people is so deep-rooted that many Afghan diaspora, even highly educated 2nd generation Afghans, take it as a duty to spread hatred against the community, regardless of which regime occupies Kabul. A couple of personal obs👇 #StopHazaraGenocide
