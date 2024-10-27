The Hazara Genocide: How British Colonialism Shaped the Fate of Hazaristan
Introduction
The late 19th century marked a tragic chapter in the history of the Hazara people, culminating in a genocide that continues to demand recognition and reparation. This systematic extermination was not an isolated incident but rather a direct consequence of British government involvement, which provided crucial political, financial, and military support to Pashtun tribes in their efforts to subjugate the Hazara population of Hazaristan. Such crimes, including ongoing genocide, forced displacement, and discrimination, underscore the urgency of recognizing and addressing these injustices. Understanding this complex history is essential to acknowledge the historical injustices faced by the Hazara, along with the psychological and cultural ramifications that persist today.
The Hazara Genocide: Systematic Extermination and Cultural Erasure
The genocide of the Hazara people is characterized by a concerted effort to annihilate this ethnic group, which formed a significant demographic within the region now known as so-called Afghanistan. Driven by British colonial interests in Central Asia, the strategic support lent to Pashtun forces led to the systematic killing of over 60% of the Hazara populace. Under the auspices of Abdur Rahman Khan Barikzai, the genocidal actions of the Pashtun tribes aimed to consolidate power in the region while facilitating violent incursions into Hazara lands.
The boundaries of the Hazara nation, as delineated by British colonial administrator Henry Walter Bellew, stretched from Kabul and Ghazni to Herat in one direction and from Kandahar to Balkh in the other. This territory encompassed much of what is now referred to as Afghanistan. Prior to the invasion of Hazara territory, the Pashtuns predominantly inhabited regions that are part of present-day Pakistan and India. British intervention in favor of the Pashtun tribes significantly undermined the Hazara’s fundamental right to self-determination, a situation exacerbated by the enduring influence of the British government over these tribes.
Cultural Genocide: The Destruction of Identity
The Hazara genocide extended beyond physical extermination; it involved a concerted assault on their cultural identity. The systematic dismantling of Hazara heritage included the obliteration of significant cultural symbols, notably the Buddhas of Bamiyan. These monumental statues, carved into the cliffs of Hazaristan, represented the historical and cultural lineage of the Hazara people. Their destruction by the Taliban in 2001 epitomizes a broader campaign of cultural genocide aimed at erasing the Hazara from historical narratives.
This systematic effort to dismantle the identity of the Hazara people can be aptly described as "cultural genocide." The violence against the Hazara has persisted across centuries, fostering a culture of impunity for crimes against this marginalized nation. Moreover, the coercive imposition of a false identity “Afghan” has served to eliminate the distinctiveness of Hazara culture, perpetuating systemic discrimination and a narrative of subjugation.
Labeling the Hazara and other stateless nations as "minorities" is misleading and aligns with Pashtun propaganda, undermining their historical presence and sovereignty. Such terminology facilitates abuses against them and reinforces a dominant narrative that erases the unique cultural and political identities of these groups, particularly in the face of ongoing violence and oppression.
The Role of British Colonialism: Political, Financial, and Military Support
The British government played a pivotal role in orchestrating the Hazara genocide. British colonial officials sought to expand their influence in the region, laying the groundwork for the violent subjugation of the Hazara. Through financial support and military assistance to Pashtun forces, the British facilitated a campaign aimed at consolidating power at the expense of the Hazara. This collaboration created a legacy of institutionalized violence, perpetuating systematic oppression against the Hazara people.
During this era, the media narrative surrounding the Hazara was heavily influenced by British colonial interests. Portraying the Hazara as "rebels" engaged in "rebellion" delegitimized their struggle for self-defense. This framing not only questioned the legitimacy of the Hazara’s efforts to protect their community but also shaped public opinion, casting them in a negative light and further contributing to their marginalization. Such manipulation of narrative reinforced the injustices faced by the Hazara and obscured the truth about their plight.
Intergenerational Trauma: The Psychological Consequences of Genocide
The psychological ramifications of the Hazara genocide extend far beyond the immediate impact of violence, creating an enduring legacy of intergenerational trauma. The collective memory of atrocities committed against the Hazara instills a profound sense of fear, anxiety, and mistrust within the community. The scars of violence are not only individual but also communal, perpetuating cycles of trauma that continue to affect subsequent generations.
The imposition of a false identity, coupled with systemic violence, has left the Hazara grappling with a profound identity crisis. The psychological burden borne by the Hazara people is compounded by their continuous marginalization, reinforcing a narrative of victimhood and exclusion.
The Kochi Campaigns: State-Sanctioned Violence Against the Hazara
The Kochi campaigns, historically sanctioned by Pashtun-led governments, exemplify state-sponsored violence inflicted upon the Hazara. The Kochis enjoy significant ethnic privilege, having been granted ten dedicated seats in the so-called parliament during the Karzai and Ghani Ahmadzai Pashtunist regimes. This privileged status has allowed them to exert influence and maintain a presence in political spheres, even as thousands of Taliban prisoners were released by these governments.
Characterized by brutal land encroachments and violent repression, the Kochi campaigns empower well-armed Kochis, backed by the government, to freely move within Hazara territories. They engage in looting Hazara homes and invading Hazara lands, further entrenching a culture of oppression against the Hazara. The legacy of these actions is proof to the ongoing human rights violations endured by the Hazara, reinforcing a system of discrimination and abuse.
The Rise of Pashtun Nationalism and the Threat of Greater Pashtunistan
In contemporary times, extremist groups and nationalist movements among the Pashtuns, including the Taliban, advocate for the establishment of a so-called Greater Pashtunistan. This expansionist vision poses a significant threat to the Hazara and other ethnic groups in the region, including Uzbeks, Turkmen, Tajiks, and the Baloch people of Pakistan. The ambitions of these groups to dominate lands traditionally inhabited by the Hazara and others underscore the urgent need for international attention and action to protect these vulnerable communities from further marginalization and violence.
While the Pashtuns enjoy a federal system in Pakistan that allows for political autonomy and representation, any dialogue or movement toward decentralization or federalism within so-called Afghanistan is frequently branded as "national treason" by Pashtun nationalists. The current Taliban government, composed exclusively of Pashtun men, epitomizes exclusionary practices that undermine the rights of non-Pashtun communities and women. This regime’s alignment with Pashtunwali traditions and an extremist interpretation of Islam inherently disqualifies them from adequately representing the interests and rights of the Hazara and other stateless nations.
The Need for Recognition and Reparations
To address the historical injustices faced by the Hazara, it is essential to formally recognize the genocide they have endured. Acknowledgment serves as a critical step toward justice, validating the suffering of the Hazara and reaffirming their right to exist and thrive as a distinct ethnic group. Recognizing the Hazara genocide is paramount for healing, reparation, and restoring their cultural heritage.
The British government, having played a significant role in facilitating the conditions for the Hazara genocide, bears a moral obligation to apologize and offer reparations to the Hazara people. Such actions would acknowledge the profound injustices of the past and support initiatives aimed at preserving Hazara culture, empowering communities, and facilitating mental health support for those affected by intergenerational trauma.
International Legal Framework: The Genocide Convention
The framework of international law, particularly the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, obligates the global community to protect vulnerable populations and hold accountable those responsible for such heinous acts. Article II of the Genocide Convention delineates specific acts that constitute genocide, including:
Killing members of the group: This encompasses the systematic extermination of Hazara individuals during the late 19th century.
Causing serious bodily or mental harm: The psychological impact of genocide on the Hazara community extends across generations, contributing to intergenerational trauma.
Deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction: The systematic marginalization of the Hazara and the imposition of a false identity directly contribute to the erosion of their cultural identity and social standing.
Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group: Historical and ongoing policies that restrict the reproductive rights of the Hazara community are a form of genocide.
Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group: This reflects the ongoing practices aimed at erasing Hazara identity and culture. Examples include the taking of Hazara children into slavery in the 19th century, which has been reported in various instances, and the targeting of Hazara hospitals, where mostly newborn babies are at risk. Such actions highlight the intent to disrupt the Hazara community’s continuity and heritage.
The actions of Pashtun-led governments and groups such as the Taliban, along with their historical alliances with Kochi groups, epitomize the persistent violations of the Genocide Convention. These systematic crimes highlight the need for international intervention and accountability.
Acknowledging the Hazara Narrative: Countering Misrepresentation
In recent decades, the Hazara community has faced relentless persecution, while Pashtun governments and groups, including the Taliban, have engaged in a concerted campaign to misrepresent the Hazara narrative. Through misinformation and propaganda, these entities seek to obscure the realities of Hazara culture and history, perpetuating a dominant narrative that distorts public perception.
Recognizing the Hazara narrative is essential for promoting social justice and understanding. It is imperative to counter the misrepresentations that have historically plagued the Hazara, creating spaces for their voices to be heard and their experiences validated.
Conclusion
The genocide of the Hazara people represents a profound and complex historical tragedy, intricately woven into British colonial interests and contemporary geopolitical struggles. Recognizing the Hazara genocide, addressing its psychological and cultural impacts, and demanding accountability from those responsible are essential steps toward justice and healing for the Hazara community. The international community must heed the call for recognition and accountability, standing in solidarity with the Hazara in their quest for justice, dignity, and cultural preservation.
Keyword/sFederalism in So-called Afghanistan | Highlight | Stateless Nations
Poet and Information Systems Specialist
Kabul Press? Chief Editor and Publisher
Hazara from Hazaristan
Poems for the Hazara
The Anthology of 125 Internationally Recognized Poets From 68 Countries Dedicated to the HazaraOrder Now
Human Rights, Native People, Stateless Nations, Literature, Book Review, History, Philosophy, Paradigm, and Well-beingSubscribe
