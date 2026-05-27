Hazara and Hazaristan Cultural Day in Pictures

KabulPress: Each year on May 19, Hazara communities across the globe mark Hazara and Hazaristan Cultural Day with public celebrations and cultural gatherings. This year was no exception.

From cities across Asia to events in Australia, Europe, and North America, members of the Hazara diaspora commemorated the occasion through a range of activities reflecting their heritage, history, and identity.

The Hazaras are widely regarded as one of the indigenous peoples of Asia, with their historical homeland known as Hazaristan — a region deeply rooted in their collective memory and cultural tradition.

Among the most enduring symbols tied to this heritage are the Buddhas of Hazaristan — two distinctive figures known as Salsal and Shahmama. In Hazara tradition, Salsal is understood as the male Buddha, while Shahmama is revered as the female counterpart. Both figures carry centuries of history and are closely intertwined with Hazara folklore, embodying narratives passed down through generations and reflecting the community’s enduring cultural and spiritual legacy.

The region also holds a significant place in global art history. The caves of Bamiyan, in Hazaristan, are home to what is widely regarded as some of the world’s oldest known oil paintings — dating back more than a millennium — underscoring the area’s early and influential role in the development of artistic techniques.